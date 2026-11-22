JSW Motors is building anticipation ahead of its entry into India's passenger vehicle market with a promotional campaign aimed at attracting its first set of customers. Titled “The First to Own. The First to Belong.”, the campaign suggests that the company wants to position early ownership as more than just the purchase of a new SUV.

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The campaign comes ahead of the expected launch of the JSW Combat, which will be the company's first SUV offering. The vehicle is expected to be based on the Jetour T2 plug-in hybrid, which is available in international markets.

What are the four benefits JSW Motors is highlighting for early customers? According to a report by Auto Punditz, JSW Motors' promotional campaign highlights four key aspects of its proposed early-ownership programme:

Campaign highlight What it indicates Exclusive Privileges Special benefits for customers who purchase the vehicle early A Mark of Distinction Recognition and exclusivity for the brand's first customers Elevated Ownership Experience Enhanced customer service and a better ownership experience A Distinctive Community Opportunities for early buyers to connect with other JSW Motors owners

JSW Motors is preparing to make its entry into India's passenger vehicle segment with its first car and has begun establishing dealerships in different parts of the country. The launch is now slated for December 4, according to a report by Care Wale.

Its first offering will be a plug-in hybrid SUV derived from the Jetour T2. The five-seater will be assembled at JSW Motors' manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While the SUV is widely expected to carry the name Combat, the company has not officially confirmed its name yet.

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JSW Motors operates as an independent brand under the JSW Group and is distinct from JSW MG Motor India, the group's joint venture with SAIC Motor. The company has a licensing and component supply arrangement with China's Chery Automobile, allowing it to introduce vehicles based on Chery models under the JSW brand.

Expected pricing JSW Motors is reportedly planning to price the SUV in the range of ₹30 lakh to ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Expected range and powertrain The plug-in hybrid SUV is likely to be assembled locally and could deliver a claimed driving range of more than 1,200 km with a full tank of petrol and a fully charged battery.

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The Jetour T2 PHEV gets a 1.5-litre i-DM plug-in hybrid system, combining a turbocharged petrol engine, an electric motor and a 26.7kWh battery pack.

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The setup is claimed to produce a combined output of 381 hp and 610 Nm of torque. The SUV is also said to offer an electric-only range of up to 139 km, allowing drivers to cover shorter distances without using the petrol engine.

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