JSW Motors has unveiled its new brand logo ahead of its official India launch on December 3, 2026. The new identity will debut on the company's first SUV, the JSW Combat, which will be introduced the same day. The logo will then be used across dealerships, service centres, digital platforms and other communications.

The new logo is inspired by the JSW Group's wing logo but has a distinct look. The reveal is part of JSW Motors' preparation to enter the Indian passenger car market with a focus on new energy vehicles (NEVs), with the Combat as its first product in the country.

JSW Motors logo: What's new? The emblem features a wing-shaped design inside a circular outline. The wings are more angled and thicker in the middle than those of the parent JSW Group's logo. The brand name is also set in a simpler font, replacing the bold, italicised typeface used by the group.

According to Autocar India, the emblem was earlier spotted on the spare wheel cover of the Combat SUV in leaked images. The new logo will represent JSW Motors across its products and retail network.

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JSW Combat SUV: Expected specifications The JSW Combat will be based on the Jetour T2, sold in international markets, and is expected to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It will likely pair a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack, together producing around 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque. Power will be sent through a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

The SUV is expected to offer an electric-only range of about 90 km on the NEDC cycle and a total range of over 1,100 km. Official India-spec figures are yet to be announced.

JSW Motors signs MoU with ARAI Ahead of its market launch, JSW Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The partnership will focus on developing, testing and validating new energy vehicles for Indian road conditions. It will cover vehicle engineering, ADAS, battery systems, functional safety, cybersecurity, homologation and regulatory certification.