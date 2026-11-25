JSW Motors has unveiled its new brand logo ahead of its official India launch on December 3, 2026. The new identity will debut on the company's first SUV, the JSW Combat, which will be introduced the same day. The logo will then be used across dealerships, service centres, digital platforms and other communications.

The new logo is inspired by the JSW Group's wing logo but has a distinct look. The reveal is part of JSW Motors' preparation to enter the Indian passenger car market with a focus on new energy vehicles (NEVs), with the Combat as its first product in the country.

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JSW Motors logo: What's new? The emblem features a wing-shaped design inside a circular outline. The wings are more angled and thicker in the middle than those of the parent JSW Group's logo. The brand name is also set in a simpler font, replacing the bold, italicised typeface used by the group.

According to Autocar India, the emblem was earlier spotted on the spare wheel cover of the Combat SUV in leaked images. The new logo will represent JSW Motors across its products and retail network.

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JSW Combat SUV: Expected specifications The JSW Combat will be based on the Jetour T2, sold in international markets, and is expected to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It will likely pair a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack, together producing around 360 hp and 610 Nm of torque. Power will be sent through a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

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The SUV is expected to offer an electric-only range of about 90 km on the NEDC cycle and a total range of over 1,100 km. Official India-spec figures are yet to be announced.

JSW Motors signs MoU with ARAI Ahead of its market launch, JSW Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The partnership will focus on developing, testing and validating new energy vehicles for Indian road conditions. It will cover vehicle engineering, ADAS, battery systems, functional safety, cybersecurity, homologation and regulatory certification.

JSW Motors is likely to price the Combat between ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh, but the company is yet to announce official pricing and full India-spec details.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.