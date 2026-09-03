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JSW Motors may roll out Jetour T2 PHEV in January 2027; promises 1,200km combined range — here is what to expect

JSW Motors is expected to launch the Jetour T2 PHEV in India around January 2027, following its brand debut during Diwali 2026. The plug-in hybrid SUV is expected to offer a claimed combined range of up to 1,200km and an electric-only range of up to 139km.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published3 Sep 2026, 05:05 PM IST
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JSW Jetour T2 PHEV India launch expected by January 2027.
JSW Jetour T2 PHEV India launch expected by January 2027.(JSW motors India)
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JSW Motors is getting ready to launch its own passenger car brand in India as an independent entity, and the Jetour brand is expected to play a key role in the exercise. The company is reportedly working on a launch during the Diwali season 2026 and will be releasing its first SUV in early 2027.

CarLelo reports that the Jetour T2 PHEV is likely to be released in India in January 2027. The plug-in hybrid SUV is expected to be manufactured locally and might offer a claimed range of over 1,200 km on a full tank of fuel and a fully charged battery.

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JSW Motors' India launch plan

JSW Motors is anticipated to officially launch the brand name 'Jetour' in India sometime around Diwali 2026. The festive period could also mark the start of customer engagement activities and preliminary interest registrations.

The PHEV is expected to be the first model Jetour markets in India. It might be announced at the Auto Expo 2027, but it has not been officially confirmed yet by JSW Motors.

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Jetour T2 PHEV could offer 1,200km range

The T2 PHEV is powered by a 1.5-litre i-DM plug-in hybrid powertrain, which consists of a turbo-petrol power unit, an electric motor and a 26.7kWh battery pack.

The powertrain is claimed to deliver a combined 381 hp and 610 Nm of power. The SUV is said to offer up to 139km of all-electric range, which would enable shorter trips without relying on the petrol engine.

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Its standout feature may be the claimed 1,200km range with a full tank of fuel and the battery charged. This could give the T2 an advantage over conventional petrol SUVs while reducing range anxiety associated with pure EVs.

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Four SUVs planned by 2027

The T2 PHEV is likely to be a flagship product in the product line of JSW Motors. The company is reportedly going to launch 4 SUVs by the end of 2027.

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Lifestyle-oriented SUVs, plug-in hybrids and urban crossovers are expected to be in the upcoming portfolio. JSW Motors is expected to make further announcements regarding its product strategy closer to its brand launch.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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