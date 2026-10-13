JSW Motors likely to launch Jetour T2 PHEV based SUV on December 4; check expected price, range and more

JSW Motors is preparing to make its entry into India's passenger vehicle segment with its first car and has begun establishing dealerships in different parts of the country. The launch is now slated for December 4, according to a report by Care Wale.
Its first offering will be a plug-in hybrid SUV derived from the Jetour T2. The five-seater will be assembled at JSW Motors' manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. While the SUV is widely expected to carry the name Combat, the company has not officially confirmed its name yet.
JSW Motors operates as an independent brand under the JSW Group and is distinct from JSW MG Motor India, the group's joint venture with SAIC Motor. The company has a licensing and component supply arrangement with China's Chery Automobile, allowing it to introduce vehicles based on Chery models under the JSW brand.
JSW Motors is reportedly planning to price the SUV in the range of ₹30 lakh to ₹45 lakh (ex-showroom).
The plug-in hybrid SUV is likely to be assembled locally and could deliver a claimed driving range of more than 1,200 km with a full tank of petrol and a fully charged battery.
The Jetour T2 PHEV gets a 1.5-litre i-DM plug-in hybrid system, combining a turbocharged petrol engine, an electric motor and a 26.7kWh battery pack.
The setup is claimed to produce a combined output of 381 hp and 610 Nm of torque. The SUV is also said to offer an electric-only range of up to 139 km, allowing drivers to cover shorter distances without using the petrol engine.
The claimed 1,200-km combined range could be a key selling point, potentially giving the SUV an edge over conventional petrol-powered models while addressing the range concerns often associated with fully electric vehicles.
The T2 PHEV is expected to serve as the flagship offering in JSW Motors' product portfolio. The company is reportedly planning to introduce four SUVs by the end of 2027, spanning lifestyle-focused models, plug-in hybrids and urban crossovers.
JSW Motors is likely to share more details about its product plans as it approaches the launch of its brand in India.