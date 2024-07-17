JSW-MG Motor to roll out 5 new cars over one year
The carmaker is targeting sales of 300,000 cars annually over the next 3-5 years.
Rajeev Chaba, chairman emeritus, MG Motor India, sees a 7-8% growth for India's passenger vehicle market rather than the industry consensus of a low single-digit growth.
Armed with funding from its Indian joint venture partner JSW Group, Chinese automaker SAIC Motor's India outpost, MG Motor India, will launch five new products in India over the next 12 months, starting with a festive season launch of a new crossover electric vehicle in September or October, a top company official said.