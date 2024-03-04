JSW-Volkswagen JV hangs in balance on localization, cost model
Summary
- For JSW to run a joint venture profitably with Volkswagen in India, it will have to correct the cost model that the Volkswagen and Škoda brands have in India as close to 60%-70% of the net sales price of a vehicle comes from the BOM (bill of materials) cost.
New Delhi: Homegrown conglomerate JSW Group and Europe’s Volkswagen Group are currently at odds over key issues involving pricing of parts and localization as they negotiate a potential strategic deal for the German auto giant’s India operations, said people privy to the discussions.