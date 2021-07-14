New Delhi: Dispatches of passenger vehicles by the country’s leading auto companies increased sharply in June, compared to the preceding month, as most dealerships reopened with the easing of restrictions amid a sustained decline in covid infections.

The auto industry though is concerned about the adverse impact of a sharp rise in fuel and commodity prices, shortage of semi-conductors, and a possibile third wave, on vehicle demand and production operations in the coming months.

Sales of passenger vehicles more than doubled in June to 2,31,633 units, from just 4,1536 units in May. This was mostly because of a 192% jump in sales of passenger cars to 12,1378 units and 123% increase in sales of utility vehicles to 100,760 units, according to wholesale data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

In the fourth quarter of FY21, most of the passenger vehicle manufacturers reported sustained recovery in retail sales, while supply constraints due to shortage of semiconductors led to a high waiting period for certain vehicles and depleted vehicle inventory. Therefore, leading manufacturers started production in all three shifts from this month and have set high production targets for July as well.

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India's domestic dispatches more than tripled on a sequential basis to 124280 units. The second-largest vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, reported 61.8% m-o-m wholesales of 40,496 units in June

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle wholesales jumped by 58.8% to 24,110 units, while Mahindra and Mahindra's sales to dealerships more than doubled to 16,913 units from just 8,002 units in May.

According to Kenichi Ayukawa, president, Society of India Automobile Manufacturers, auto companies are not able to estimate the demand for vehicles in the coming months. “Due to high fuel prices people will hesitate to use their vehicles and that is not very good us. Though we will have to see how its impacts demand. With such uncertainty it is very difficult to predict demand for vehicles," said Ayukawa. He also added that some of the states have not lifted restrictions fully and dealers have not been able to operate properly.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra imposed strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai and others either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some like Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and south India, most automakers have resumed operations from the middle of May.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a corresponding basis but in March last year, automakers had to close down their respective factories and showrooms, as the union government imposed stringent nationwide lockdown. Subsequently, operations remained suspended till the first week of May and the return to normal production schedule took place only from July.

Sharp fall in covid cases in rural markets and consequent rollback of restrictions led to an almost twofold jump in dispatches of two-wheelers to 10,55,777 units in June compared to 3,527,17 units in the month before. Wholesales of motorcycles increased by 163.19% to 777100 while the same for scooters also jumped by 380% to 241689 units.

According to analysts of ICICI Securities, OEMs have started to replenish channel inventory across categories as enquiries and retail demand improved on receding covid cases and easing of lockdowns.

“Overcoming the challenges in production planning, OEMs have been able to push dispatches on pent-up demand expectations. However, the increased vehicle prices (up ~3-8% across segments since Jan’21) and higher fuel costs may dampen consumer sentiment in entry-level segments," they added.

