June passenger vehicle dispatches improve but high input costs may dent demand

According to Kenichi Ayukawa, president, Society of India Automobile Manufacturers, auto companies are not able to estimate the demand for vehicles in the coming months. “Due to high fuel prices people will hesitate to use their vehicles and that is not very good us. Though we will have to see how its impacts demand. With such uncertainty it is very difficult to predict demand for vehicles," said Ayukawa. He also added that some of the states have not lifted restrictions fully and dealers have not been able to operate properly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}