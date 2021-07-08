NEW DELHI: Pent-up demand and easing of mobility curbs pushed up retail sales of vehicles across categories in June, as showrooms reopened after having been shut for nearly two months amid a devastating second way of the coronavirus pandemic that hit India late March.

Showroom sales of passenger vehicles more than doubled month-on-month to 184,134 units in June, according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday.

Total vehicle retail sales in June were at , up 22.6% on year helped by a low base.

In the wake of rapid surge in covid-19 cases in April-May, states had imposed strict lockdown curbs, leading to shutting down of factories and dealerships as well. Most automakers resumed operations from the middle of May, following a steady drop in cases.

Last year, operations had remained suspended till the first week of May and in some cases early June.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, president, FADA, June 2021 witnessed reopening for most of states except those in the south.

“While all the categories were in green, passenger vehicles continue to see good demand as customers continued to show interest in vehicles for observing social distancing and safety of their families. Two-wheeler category though in green has witnessed a softer recovery as rural market is taking time to get back from post covid stress. Commercial vehicle segment has seen a staggering growth over last year, though on a very low base as there were product shortages due to BS-6 transition," added Gulati.

Resumption in manufacturing and construction activity also led to 103% increase in registrations of commercial vehicles to 35,700. Sharp fall in cases in rural markets and a roll-back of restrictions also helped double retail sales of two-wheelers to 930,324 units in June from May.

