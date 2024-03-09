In a recent development, the Karnataka state government has announced significant changes affecting both electric vehicle owners and citizens amidst pressing environmental concerns.

As reported by the Economic Times, a new policy will see a lifetime tax of 10 percent imposed on high-end electric vehicles during registration. This decision is poised to impact electric cars, jeeps, and buses, aiming to bolster state revenue and regulate the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

The government, foreseeing a substantial rise in electric vehicles, anticipates approximately 23 lakh electric vehicles to grace Bengaluru's streets by 2030, a considerable leap from the current 80,000 in circulation. Statewide, the number of electric vehicles has already surpassed 3 lakh, indicating a growing trend towards sustainable transportation.

The enactment of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Act, published in the special state gazette after receiving gubernatorial approval, solidifies the implementation of the new tax structure. The Act also mandates a three percent additional cess on transport vehicles to fund the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund, aiming to bolster worker welfare in the transportation sector.

Simultaneously, the Karnataka administration has instituted stringent measures to combat the prevailing water crisis. In response to the state's dire water situation, car washing now incurs a hefty fine of ₹5,000, as per recent government directives. With the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board prohibiting the use of drinking water for non-essential activities such as car washing and gardening, the state aims to conserve water resources amid escalating scarcity.

Media reports have highlighted the severity of the water crisis, prompting authorities to declare all taluks of Bengaluru city district as drought-prone. Private tankers have become instrumental in addressing the water shortage, reflecting the gravity of the situation. In an emergency meeting convened earlier this week, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing irrigation and water management projects to mitigate the crisis.

