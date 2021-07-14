Karnataka state govt will now allow e-bike taxis on the road. Details here

He further added, "We also should not forget that most of the Bengaluru citizens currently own a fuel-based two-wheeler, which can help us solve the challenges of traffic congestion and the impact on income due to the pandemic. We are in talks with the state government to consider bikes as a taxi service and hope to see a similar development on this front as well. Rapido already has the infrastructure and demand from users that could be leveraged towards the cause. We are optimistic regarding bike taxi legality becoming a reality soon."