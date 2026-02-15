Kawasaki bikes continue to get discounts in February. How much do buyers save?

Kawasaki India is continuing with discounts and offers, available till February 28.

HT Auto Desk
Published15 Feb 2026, 06:07 AM IST
Kawasaki India had announced new year offers in January 2026 for its entire motorcycle lineup in the country. The Japanese motorcycle giant offered up to 2.50 lakh discounts on its motorcycles, varying on different models, along with free accessories to ramp up their appeal to the consumers. While initially, these offers were supposed to be available till January 31, Kawasaki India continues to offer the discounts in February 2026 as well.

This means, if you have been planning to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle, but missed the offers the two-wheeler giant was offering in January 2026, you can still avail those discounts.

With these offers, Kawasaki India is expecting to see a sales boost. The discounts and offers are available on MY24, MY25 and MY26 motorcycles, depending on particular models. Under the offers, the Kawasaki bikes are available with discounts ranging up to 2.50 lakh, while there are free accessories on offer as well.

Kawasaki is offering up to 2.50 lakh discounts

Discounts & offers on Kawasaki motorcycles
ModelOld price (ex-showroom)Discount / OffersNew price (ex-showroom)
MY24 Kawasaki Ninja 300 3.17 lakh 28,000 2.89 lakh
MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 500 5.66 lakh 17,000 5.49 lakh
MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 650 7.91 lakh 27,000 7.64 lakh
MY26 Kawasaki ZX-6R 12.49 lakhFree Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000NA
MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX 14.42 lakh 1.43 lakh 12.99 lakh
MY26 Kawasaki ZX-10R 20.79 lakh 2.50 lakhRs. 18.29 lakh

The MY24 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available with a discount of 28,000. The maximum discount is available for the MY26 Kawasaki ZX-10R, amounting to 2.50 lakh. With this discount, this bike is priced at 18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the price tag of 20.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The minimum cash discount available for any model is the MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 650, amounting to 17,000. The Ninja 650 is now priced at 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), down from 5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). There is no cash discount available for the MY26 Kawasaki ZX-6R, but this bike is available with a free Ohlins steering damper worth 83,000.

