Kawasaki bikes continue to get discounts in February. How much do buyers save?

Kawasaki India had announced new year offers in January 2026 for its entire motorcycle lineup in the country. The Japanese motorcycle giant offered up to ₹2.50 lakh discounts on its motorcycles, varying on different models, along with free accessories to ramp up their appeal to the consumers. While initially, these offers were supposed to be available till January 31, Kawasaki India continues to offer the discounts in February 2026 as well.

This means, if you have been planning to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle, but missed the offers the two-wheeler giant was offering in January 2026, you can still avail those discounts.

With these offers, Kawasaki India is expecting to see a sales boost. The discounts and offers are available on MY24, MY25 and MY26 motorcycles, depending on particular models. Under the offers, the Kawasaki bikes are available with discounts ranging up to ₹2.50 lakh, while there are free accessories on offer as well.

Advertisement

Kawasaki is offering up to ₹ 2.50 lakh discounts

Discounts & offers on Kawasaki motorcycles Model Old price (ex-showroom) Discount / Offers New price (ex-showroom) MY24 Kawasaki Ninja 300 ₹ 3.17 lakh ₹ 28,000 ₹ 2.89 lakh MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 500 ₹ 5.66 lakh ₹ 17,000 ₹ 5.49 lakh MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ₹ 7.91 lakh ₹ 27,000 ₹ 7.64 lakh MY26 Kawasaki ZX-6R ₹ 12.49 lakh Free Ohlins steering damper worth ₹ 83,000 NA MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX ₹ 14.42 lakh ₹ 1.43 lakh ₹ 12.99 lakh MY26 Kawasaki ZX-10R ₹ 20.79 lakh ₹ 2.50 lakh Rs. 18.29 lakh

The MY24 Kawasaki Ninja 300 is available with a discount of ₹28,000. The maximum discount is available for the MY26 Kawasaki ZX-10R, amounting to ₹2.50 lakh. With this discount, this bike is priced at ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom), as compared to the price tag of ₹20.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The minimum cash discount available for any model is the MY25 Kawasaki Ninja 650, amounting to ₹17,000. The Ninja 650 is now priced at ₹5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). There is no cash discount available for the MY26 Kawasaki ZX-6R, but this bike is available with a free Ohlins steering damper worth ₹83,000.