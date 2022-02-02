Kawasaki brings Z650RS anniversary edition bike, 20 units for India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of Z650RS Anniversary edition. The Z650RS Anniversary edition motorcycle will be available in Candy Diamond Brown colour and starting at price of ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom). Kawasaki has released the 50th Anniversary to commemorate Z’s legacy. The iconic “Fireball" colourway of the original Z1 was chosen for the Z650RS 50th Anniversary. The Z650RS Anniversary edition bike is a limited to only 20 units for India and delivery begin in the month of March 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of Z650RS Anniversary edition. The Z650RS Anniversary edition motorcycle will be available in Candy Diamond Brown colour and starting at price of ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom). Kawasaki has released the 50th Anniversary to commemorate Z’s legacy. The iconic “Fireball" colourway of the original Z1 was chosen for the Z650RS 50th Anniversary. The Z650RS Anniversary edition bike is a limited to only 20 units for India and delivery begin in the month of March 2022.

Its sibling, Kawasaki Z650RS sells at ₹6.65 lakh in India (ex-showroom). {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Its sibling, Kawasaki Z650RS sells at ₹6.65 lakh in India (ex-showroom). Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Kawasaki Z650RS features a 649cc parallel-twin engine which is able to churn out 67.3 bhp power at 8,000 rpm. The motorcycle can get 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. It comes with six-speed gearbox. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Japanese two-wheelers major has tried to give it a retro look with vintage styling and with the use of attractive colours in dual tone finish.

An assist and slipper clutch helps to put the power to the ground while providing an extremely light pull at the lever and reducing rear-wheel chatter during downshifts.

The under-engine muffler improves mass centralization and lowers the bike's center of gravity, contributing to the bike's agile handling performance and head-turning style. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dual 300mm front disc brakes with dual-piston calipers and a 220mm rear disc brake deliver plenty of stopping power, while round discs contribute to the bike's retro-sport look. ABS comes standard on the Z650RS to provide even more braking confidence. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

A telescopic front fork and horizontal back-link rear suspension work together to deliver a progressive ride character. The result is a balance of firm sport performance and smooth ride comfort.