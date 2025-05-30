Kawasaki Eliminator 500 vs Honda Rebel 500: Which 500 cc bike should you buy?

The Indian motorcycling scene has always had a special place for mid-size cruisers — those machines that blend comfort, performance, and style in a package that’s just as good for everyday commutes as it is for the occasional weekend escape. In this vibrant segment, two new warriors have rolled in, ready to make their mark: the Honda Rebel 500 and the Kawasaki Eliminator 500. Though they share a common category and somewhat similar powertrains, these two machines tell very different stories. Here's a quick comparison between the two.

Honda Rebel 500 With the Rebel 500, Honda has channeled the spirit of old-school bobbers — low-slung, stripped-down cruisers that favour form as much as function. Its wide tires, matte black finish, and minimalist lines speak of a time when motorcycles were simple, raw, and soulful. The Rebel sits low, inviting newer riders with its approachable ergonomics and manageable dimensions. Every detail, from the circular headlamp to the retro tank shape, reinforces this commitment to timeless design.

But don’t let its laid-back looks fool you. At the heart of the Rebel lies a 471 cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 45.5 horsepower and 43.3 Nm of torque — a punchy yet smooth performer tailored for relaxed, fuss-free cruising. It’s not about blistering speed, but rather the ease of rolling down city lanes or stretching out on a calm highway.

Kawasaki Eliminator On the other end of the spectrum sits the Kawasaki Eliminator 500, a modern interpretation of what a cruiser can be. Sharp LED lighting, a sculpted teardrop fuel tank, and an upright riding stance give it an assertive presence. Unlike the Rebel’s low and laid-back profile, the Eliminator feels more muscular and road-ready — like a streetfighter in cruiser clothing.

Its 451 cc engine may be slightly smaller, but don’t be quick to judge. Tuned to produce 44 horsepower and 42.6 Nm of torque, the Eliminator features a slipper clutch and refined gear ratios that deliver responsive acceleration and nimble handling. For riders who want just a bit more agility and modern sportiness in their cruiser, the Eliminator makes a solid case.

Technology vs Tradition Where these bikes truly diverge is in their approach to features. Kawasaki has given the Eliminator a high-tech edge, with a fully digital LCD display that supports Bluetooth connectivity through its Rideology app. Riders can track their journeys, pair their phones, and receive notifications — all from the saddle. Apart from this, there is LED lighting and a preload-adjustable monoshock.

Honda, true to the Rebel’s retro spirit, keeps things simple. Its instrument cluster is a no-nonsense monochrome unit, providing just the essentials. Twin shock absorbers in the rear and a 296 mm front disc emphasize a focus on practicality and classic riding feel, rather than gadgetry.