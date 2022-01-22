Kawasaki expected to launch the Anniversary Edition Z650RS in India

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kawasaki is expected to unveil a new Anniversary Edition of Z650RS motorcycle in India soon. Kawasaki celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Z motorcycles. The iconic "Fireball" colorway honoring the legendary 1972 Z1 was chosen with its elegant curves resplendent in the lustrous, rich red pattern. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kawasaki is expected to unveil a new Anniversary Edition of Z650RS motorcycle in India soon. Kawasaki celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Z motorcycles. The iconic "Fireball" colorway honoring the legendary 1972 Z1 was chosen with its elegant curves resplendent in the lustrous, rich red pattern.

The Anniversay Edition if Z65RS will see a 649cc BSVI compliant engine generating 67.3 ps of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700 rpm. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Anniversay Edition if Z65RS will see a 649cc BSVI compliant engine generating 67.3 ps of power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 64Nm at 6,700 rpm. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This limited-production model features unique anniversary edition styling. This model features heritage two-tone colors of Candy Diamond Brown and Orange, gold wheels, gloss black frame finish, commemorative emblem and logos, chrome headlight and meter trim rings, special textured seat leather with contrast color stitching, and chrome passenger grab rail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An assist and slipper clutch helps to put the power to the ground while providing an extremely light pull at the lever and reducing rear-wheel chatter during downshifts.

The under-engine muffler improves mass centralization and lowers the bike's center of gravity, contributing to the bike's agile handling performance and head-turning style.

Dual 300mm front disc brakes with dual-piston calipers and a 220mm rear disc brake deliver plenty of stopping power, while round discs contribute to the bike's retro-sport look. ABS comes standard on the Z650RS to provide even more braking confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A telescopic front fork and horizontal back-link rear suspension work together to deliver a progressive ride character. The result is a balance of firm sport performance and smooth ride comfort. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Kawasaki Anniversary Edition of Z650RS is likely to be priced around ₹6.98 lakh (ex-showroom).