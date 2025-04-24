Kawasaki has hiked the pricing of some offerings from its product portfolio by adding model year 2025 updates to some of its offerings. These include the Kawasaki Eliminator, Versys 1100, Z650RS, Ninja 1100SX, Ninja 650 and the Ninja 500. These new models have an updated price tag, but not much has changed in terms of what they offer.

Kawasaki India has mentioned these new models on its website and further information on these 2025 models can be obtained from your nearest Kawasaki dealerships. Take a look at what each of these models costs now and what they have to offer: