India Kawasaki Motors launched the new BS-6 compliant Premium Supersport Ninja ZX-10R. The 2021 edition of Ninja ZX-10R will be available in 2 colours which is Lime green and Flat Ebony Type 2. The price of the new bike will be starting at a launch price of Rs14,99,000 (Ex-Showroom).

In terms of power, the Ninja ZX-10R gets a 998cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke in-line four engine. The engine generates 203PS power (With Ram Air – 213PS). It also gets electronic throttle valves for better response.

In order to provide better aerodynamics, the bike gets integrated winglets into the structure of cowling, resulting in creating additional downforce which the company claims is approximately 17% greater than previous Ninja ZX-10R.

The brand claims that the rear seat of the bike is also built to create a low-pressure area behind rider, to prevent the air drag during frequent manoeuvring.

To complement the 6-times consecutive win of Kawasaki Racing team on WorldSBK, the Ninja ZX-10R has been allowed to use Kawasaki’s river mark emblem.

The bike also gets a new air-cooled oil cooler which it claims is based on feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine. It also features close-ratio transmission and an updated exhaust system.

In terms of features, the bike gets TFT colour instrument panel, smartphone connectivity via Rideology app, electronic cruise control, S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki TRaction control)(Modes: 1 to 5 and off), KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function), Power Modes (Full/Middle/Low), Integrated Riding Modes (Sport/Road/Rain/Rider (Manual)). Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter)

