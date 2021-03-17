Kawasaki India introduces new Ninja ZX-10R bike at 14,99,000: Details here

In order to provide better aerodynamics, the bike gets integrated winglets into the structure of cowling, resulting in creating additional downforce

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Kawasaki Motors launched the new BS-6 compliant Premium Supersport Ninja ZX-10R. The 2021 edition of Ninja ZX-10R will be available in 2 colours which is Lime green and Flat Ebony Type 2. The price of the new bike will be starting at a launch price of Rs14,99,000 (Ex-Showroom).

India Kawasaki Motors launched the new BS-6 compliant Premium Supersport Ninja ZX-10R. The 2021 edition of Ninja ZX-10R will be available in 2 colours which is Lime green and Flat Ebony Type 2. The price of the new bike will be starting at a launch price of Rs14,99,000 (Ex-Showroom).

In order to provide better aerodynamics, the bike gets integrated winglets into the structure of cowling, resulting in creating additional downforce which the company claims is approximately 17% greater than previous Ninja ZX-10R.

The brand claims that the rear seat of the bike is also built to create a low-pressure area behind rider, to prevent the air drag during frequent manoeuvring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To complement the 6-times consecutive win of Kawasaki Racing team on WorldSBK, the Ninja ZX-10R has been allowed to use Kawasaki’s river mark emblem.

The bike also gets a new air-cooled oil cooler which it claims is based on feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine. It also features close-ratio transmission and an updated exhaust system.

In terms of features, the bike gets TFT colour instrument panel, smartphone connectivity via Rideology app, electronic cruise control, S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki TRaction control)(Modes: 1 to 5 and off), KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode), KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function), Power Modes (Full/Middle/Low), Integrated Riding Modes (Sport/Road/Rain/Rider (Manual)). Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System), Öhlins Electronic Steering Damper and KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}