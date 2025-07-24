Kawasaki India offers benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on select models in July

Kawasaki India is offering special benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on some of its motorcycles until July 31, 2025. These limited-time offers are applicable to four models: the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1100, Versys 650, and Versys-X 300.

The benefits can be availed against the ex-showroom price, insurance, and RTO charges. In addition, the company is offering a low-down payment scheme to make ownership more accessible. Here’s a breakdown of the bikes included in the offer: