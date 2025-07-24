Kawasaki India offers benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on select models in July

Kawasaki India is offering special benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on some of its motorcycles until July 31, 2025. These limited-time offers are applicable to four models: the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Versys 1100, Versys 650, and Versys-X 300.
The benefits can be availed against the ex-showroom price, insurance, and RTO charges. In addition, the company is offering a low-down payment scheme to make ownership more accessible. Here’s a breakdown of the bikes included in the offer:
The litre-class supersport Ninja ZX-10R is available with a benefit of ₹1 lakh, bringing its effective price down from ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the bike is a 998cc inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm. It’s equipped with a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter, a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, multiple ride modes, launch control, cruise control, and more.
The flagship tourer Versys 1100 also gets benefits worth ₹1 lakh. Priced at ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom), this sports tourer recently received a 2025 update with a slightly bigger 1,099cc engine. It delivers 133 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 112 Nm at 7,600 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed return transmission and features a slipper and assist clutch for smoother shifts.
The midsize adventure tourer Versys 650 gets a ₹25,000 discount, reducing its price from ₹7.77 lakh to ₹7.52 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine producing 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Features include LED lights, a TFT screen with smartphone pairing, switchable traction control, ABS, and a USB charger.
Kawasaki is offering ₹15,000 worth of adventure accessories with the Versys-X 300. The smallest model in the Versys family is equipped with a 296cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja 300, making 38.5 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm. It features a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a lightweight adventure-focused design.