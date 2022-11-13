Kawasaki introduces new members of Z and Ninja family: All details inside

Kawasaki, a Japanese automobile giant, has showcased its two upcoming electric motorcycles at EICMA 2022. The company will launch these electric bikes in 2023. As per the Kawasaki, these bikes are based on the Z and Ninja families. The Japanese automobile giant says that the bikes are manufactured to comply with the European A1 vehicle license regulations. Kawasaki first unveiled the Z electric motorbike at the Suzuka 68-Hour event.
Kawasaki, a Japanese automobile giant, has showcased its two upcoming electric motorcycles at EICMA 2022. The company will launch these electric bikes in 2023. As per the Kawasaki, these bikes are based on the Z and Ninja families. The Japanese automobile giant says that the bikes are manufactured to comply with the European A1 vehicle license regulations. Kawasaki first unveiled the Z electric motorbike at the Suzuka 68-Hour event.
The company revealed that the upcoming Ninja and Z are still in the prototype stage. Both bikes share the same powertrain. So, there are dual batteries with a combined capacity of three kWh. These prototypes will serve as the base of the actual production of the bikes. It is expected that the motorcycles will have a power output of an equivalent petrol-powered 125 cc motorcycle. The exact power output and specifications of electric bikes are not yet revealed by the manufacturer.
The company revealed that the upcoming Ninja and Z are still in the prototype stage. Both bikes share the same powertrain. So, there are dual batteries with a combined capacity of three kWh. These prototypes will serve as the base of the actual production of the bikes. It is expected that the motorcycles will have a power output of an equivalent petrol-powered 125 cc motorcycle. The exact power output and specifications of electric bikes are not yet revealed by the manufacturer.
Both Ninja and Z bikes use an electric motor with a chain drive which spins the rear wheel. Speaking of the hardware, there are disc brakes at both ends, Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.
Both Ninja and Z bikes use an electric motor with a chain drive which spins the rear wheel. Speaking of the hardware, there are disc brakes at both ends, Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.
In terms of design, the Z electric motorbike is inspired by the design language of Kawasaki’s Z250 naked street motorcycle which is on sale in the global market. The bike gets minimalistic bodywork with a muscular looking fuel tank and an aggressive headlamp. Mostly, the design of the electric automobiles makes them stand out from the rivals. However, that is not the case with these prototypes. At first glance, no one would be able to differentiate that it is an electric vehicle.
In terms of design, the Z electric motorbike is inspired by the design language of Kawasaki’s Z250 naked street motorcycle which is on sale in the global market. The bike gets minimalistic bodywork with a muscular looking fuel tank and an aggressive headlamp. Mostly, the design of the electric automobiles makes them stand out from the rivals. However, that is not the case with these prototypes. At first glance, no one would be able to differentiate that it is an electric vehicle.
The Ninja on the other hand is inspired by the other Ninja bike and it is close to the Ninja 250. It looks aggressive with headlamps in the front, full fairing with turn indicators integrated into them, a split seat setup and muscular fuel tank.
The Ninja on the other hand is inspired by the other Ninja bike and it is close to the Ninja 250. It looks aggressive with headlamps in the front, full fairing with turn indicators integrated into them, a split seat setup and muscular fuel tank.
To recall, Kawasaki India has also recently launched its Kawasaki W175 in India. This motorcycle is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the bike takes over from the Ninja 300 as the automaker’s most affordable motorcycle in India.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
To recall, Kawasaki India has also recently launched its Kawasaki W175 in India. This motorcycle is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the bike takes over from the Ninja 300 as the automaker’s most affordable motorcycle in India.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.