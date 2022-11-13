Kawasaki introduces new members of Z and Ninja family: All details inside

In terms of design, the Z electric motorbike is inspired by the design language of Kawasaki’s Z250 naked street motorcycle which is on sale in the global market. The bike gets minimalistic bodywork with a muscular looking fuel tank and an aggressive headlamp. Mostly, the design of the electric automobiles makes them stand out from the rivals. However, that is not the case with these prototypes. At first glance, no one would be able to differentiate that it is an electric vehicle.