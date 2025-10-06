Kawasaki prepares to launch new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450-rival at EICMA 2025

Kawasaki is set to revive the KLE name with a new middleweight adventure bike, expected to debut at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy. First introduced in 1991 as the Kawasaki KLE500, this was a 498 cc Japanese dual-sport motorcycle capable of light off-roading and long-distance touring. Discontinued in 2007, the nameplate is now returning to the stables after a market absence of nearly two decades.

The upcoming Kawasaki KLE was first teased at last year’s EICMA show with a display showing a 21-inch front wheel and a visible parallel-twin engine. A fresh teaser video posted recently on the manufacturer’s social channels has since shown glimpses of the bike in an off-road setting, further confirming that the model will retain its rally-style dual-sport nature for riders who want powerful adventure-ready hardware without stepping into the larger Versys lineup.

The new KLE 500 is expected to make its way to India in 2026, bringing competition to the 500cc adventure segment alongside bikes such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the Honda NX500. Here is everything that you need to know about it:

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Kawasaki KLE 500: 1. Engine and Performance While official specifications are yet to be released, the KLE will likely employ the 451 cc parallel-twin engine from the Ninja 500, expected to push between 45-46 bhp and 42-43 Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox. This positions it close to the Honda NX500, which itself makes 46.9 bhp at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

2. Chassis and Suspension Teasers have so far indicated that the KLE will ride on 21-inch wire-spoked wheels fitted with a single Nissin brake caliper at the front. The wheels are likely to be wrapped in dual-purpose tubed tyres to maintain off-road versatility. The bike will be further equipped with USD front forks and a steel box-section swingarm at the rear, potentially paired with a preload-adjustable rear shock.

3. Brakes and Safety The KLE 500 will come equipped with a single-disc front brake with a Nissin caliper, likely supported by dual-channel ABS. While more details are not available, Kawasaki is expected to allow riders to switch off rear ABS and add rider aids such as traction control and ride modes via a ride-by-wire throttle system.

4. Design and Ergonomics The teaser shows far-off glimpses of a rally-inspired design expected to feature a tall windscreen, lightweight bodywork, and a low-slung exhaust on the right side, similar to the Ninja 500. The KLE 500 will prioritise long-distance touring comfort and off-road handling, and as such is expected to feature a narrow frame demanding an upright riding posture, echoing the stance of the original KLE.

5. Launch and Pricing Outlook Kawasaki says the KLE 500 is “coming soon” and we expect a global debut at this year’s EICMA show in November 2025, with an India launch expected in 2026. While it will be positioned against the likes of the Himalayan 450 and NX500 among other 500 cc adventure bikes, its performance will depend on its pricing and import status. If brought over as a CBU, it will attract a premium that may be detrimental to its appeal. If imported as a CKD, however, it will be priced closer to the Ninja 500, which is currently listed at ₹5.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This would help Kawasaki undercut the majority of its rivals, barring the Himalayan, which is listed from ₹3.05 lakh. Meanwhile, the NX500 retails for ₹6.33 lakh and the Benelli TRK 502 is priced from ₹6.62 lakh (all ex-showroom).