Kawasaki KX65, KX112 launched in India, price starts at ₹3.12 lakh

Japan-based Kawasaki has expanded its motorcycle range in India with the launch of two new bikes- Kawasaki KX65 and Kawasaki KX112 . The new Kawasaki models join the existing range offered by the automaker in the country. These include the likes of Kawasaki KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R. New Kawasaki motorcycles come with a starting price of ₹3.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kawasaki KX65 is considered to be the smallest and most affordable among the new Kawasaki bikes. It weighs 60kg and comes powered by a 64-cc, liquid-cooled, two-stroke, single-cylinder carbureted engine. The bike’s engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox

The Kawasaki KX65 features a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel. It is equipped with 33mm telescopic fork along with mono-shock rear suspension and front and rear brakes.

Kawasaki KX112, on the other hand, is said to be designed for mid-level off-road category. The motorcycle is priced at ₹4.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in Lime Colour options, the bike features a 112cc, 2-stroke, liquid-cooled, mill featuring Exhaust Power Valves (KIPS).

The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. For suspension duties, the bike offers adjustable 36mm USD forks. Kawasaki KX112 motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels.

Do note that the Kawasaki KX112 and Kawasaki KX65 are not road-legal. Also, the models do not get headlights, tail lights, turn indicators and rear-view mirrors like the conventional road-spec motorcycles.

The company has also launched the KLX 230R S with a price tag of ₹5.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Last month, the auto manufacturer launched the 2023 model of Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle in the country. It is offered in three colour variants- Lime Green, Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Grey. The motorcycle comes with a liquid cooled, four stroke parallel twin 296cc DOHC engine with eight valves. The engine is equipped with a fuel-injection system which can churn out 39 PS of peak power and 26.1Nm torque.