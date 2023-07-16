Kawasaki KX65, KX112 launched in India, price starts at 3.12 lakh

Japan-based Kawasaki has expanded its motorcycle range in India with the launch of two new bikes- Kawasaki KX65 and Kawasaki KX112. The new Kawasaki models join the existing range offered by the automaker in the country. These include the likes of Kawasaki KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R. New Kawasaki motorcycles come with a starting price of ₹3.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

