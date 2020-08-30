Home >Auto News >Kawasaki launches BS6 Vulcan S to compete with Harley Davidson’s Street 750
Kawasaki has unveiled a BS6-compliant version of the Vulcan S which competes against another entry level cruiser from a premium brand, Harley Davidson’s Street 750 which also received a BS6 update. The new Kawasaki Vulcan S comes with design and features similar to the previous variant but now gets the BS6-engine and also a new paint scheme.

The Vulcan S is priced at 5,79,000 (ex-showroom) compared to the previous price of 5,49,900. The company has decided to charge a premium of 29,100 for the new BS6 compliant engine. In comparison, the Street 750 by Harley Davidson is a much cheaper 4,69,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The Street recently received a massive price cut of 65,000.

The Kawasaki Vulcan S gets a liquid-cooled, 8-valve 649cc Parallel Twin engine with fuel injection. The engine puts out a torque of 62.4Nm and power of 61 ps.The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The company claims that the engine is compact and the slim frame results in a design that is narrow at the knees and feet. The bike gets a wheelbase of 1,575 mm and a 14-litre fuel tank. The instrumentation cluster features an analogue-style tachometer and multi-purpose LCD.

The bike gets features like adjustable rear shock with 7 positions to suit rider size and payload and a muffler located under the engine that contributes to a low centre of gravity. The bike also gets a gear indicator as standard in the BS-6 Vulcan S.

