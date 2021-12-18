India Kawasaki Motors has launched of MY22L KLX450R and it will be available in Lime Green colour and price will be starting at launching price of ₹8,99,000 (ex-showroom) delivery will start from end of January, 2022. KLX450R is a purpose-built off-road motorcycle equipped with 4-stroke engine, which has been tweaked for more low-end torque and is mated to special wide-ratio 5-speed transmission.

KLX450R comes with the ability to perform under the toughest of off-road racing condition and is easy to control in variety of terrain. The suspension is tuned for rougher condition to minimize rider fatigue over long distance, the company said.

The MY22L KLX450R features big-bore 4-stroke liquid-cooled, 449 cm3 single engine, 5-speed transmission, electric starter, petal disc brake, side stand as standard equipment, renthal aluminium fatbar, and digital instrumentation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.