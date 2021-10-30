Kawasaki launches MY22 Z650RS in India. Know its price and delivery

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kawasaki has launched of all new MY22 Z650RS in India. The Z650RS will be available in Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray colours and price will be starting at launching price of ₹6,65,000 and the delivery will start from end of November or beginning of December 2021. The sportsbike will compete against Triumph Trident 660, Honda CB 650 R, and its own Z650.

Kawasaki's 650cc-class twins come in a wide range of shapes and styles – from full-cowling Ninja sports and Z Supernaked models, to Versys adventure-style and Vulcan cruiser-style machines.

Kawasaki's 650cc-class twins come in a wide range of shapes and styles – from full-cowling Ninja sports and Z Supernaked models, to Versys adventure-style and Vulcan cruiser-style machines.

The new Z650RS come with slim tank and a short and compact tail. The Z650RS will also appeal to those who fondly recall the launch of the iconic "son of Z1" Z650-B1 in 1977, the company said.

The 2022 KAWASAKI Z650RS comes with modern retro styling, relaxed riding position, parallel-twin 649cc engine, lightweight trellis frame, horizontal back-link rear suspension, dual-dial instrumentation with multi-function LCD, round LED Headlight, and Spoke-style cast wheels. Both the front and rear wheels are protected by the disc brakes. The engine produces 68 PS of power.