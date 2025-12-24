Kawasaki launches new Ninja 650 at ₹7.91 lakh. Top 5 changes

Kawasaki India has launched the MY2026 version of the Ninja 650, at a price tag of ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with updated E2 fuel compliant engine. The popular middleweight sports tourer motorcycle has become ₹14,000 costlier than the previous version of the model, with the new model year update.
Here is a quick look at the key facts of the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650.
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 commands a price of ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it ₹14,000 costlier than the MY2025 version of Ninja 650. However, the pricing of the new model undercuts the rivals such as the Honda CBR650R by a fair margin. The Honda middleweight sportsbike comes priced at ₹11.16 lakh 9ex-showroom).
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Engine
Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which also powers the MY2025 version of the Ninja 650. However, this engine has been updated to comply with the E20 fuel standard. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox featuring an assist-and-slipper clutch. This engine churns out 67 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 62.1 Nm of maximum torque at 6,700 rpm.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Brake and suspension
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with 300 mm twin discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear for braking duty. The disc brakes at the front and rear come paired with a dual channel ABS. For suspension duty, the new Ninja 650 gets a 45 mm telescopic front fork and a monoshock absorber at the back.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Features
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the same 4.3-inch full colour TFT instrument cluster as the old model. This instrument cluster offers smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app and the switchable Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system.
2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Design
The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the same design as the outgoing model. There is no design update. However, the new bike comes with a fresh livery adding more sportiness. Besides that, it continues with a single familiar shade of Lime Green.