Kawasaki launches new Ninja 650 at ₹7.91 lakh. Top 5 changes

Kawasaki India has launched the MY2026 version of the Ninja 650, at a price tag of ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The new version of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with updated E2 fuel compliant engine. The popular middleweight sports tourer motorcycle has become ₹14,000 costlier than the previous version of the model, with the new model year update.

Here is a quick look at the key facts of the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Price The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 commands a price of ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it ₹14,000 costlier than the MY2025 version of Ninja 650. However, the pricing of the new model undercuts the rivals such as the Honda CBR650R by a fair margin. The Honda middleweight sportsbike comes priced at ₹11.16 lakh 9ex-showroom).

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Engine Powering the 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which also powers the MY2025 version of the Ninja 650. However, this engine has been updated to comply with the E20 fuel standard. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox featuring an assist-and-slipper clutch. This engine churns out 67 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 62.1 Nm of maximum torque at 6,700 rpm.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Brake and suspension The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with 300 mm twin discs at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear for braking duty. The disc brakes at the front and rear come paired with a dual channel ABS. For suspension duty, the new Ninja 650 gets a 45 mm telescopic front fork and a monoshock absorber at the back.

2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Features The 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the same 4.3-inch full colour TFT instrument cluster as the old model. This instrument cluster offers smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app and the switchable Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system.