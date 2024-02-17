Kawasaki launches retro-styled Z650RS with traction control at ₹6.99 lakh: Know what's new
Kawasaki India has launched the 2024 Z650RS in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹6.99 lakh ex-showroom. For 2024, the only update that Kawasaki has made is the addition of traction control. There are two traction modes through which the rider can choose from. Apart from this, there are no changes to the Z650RS. The motorcycle is offered only in Metallic Matte Carbon Gray colour in India. However, in the global market, the are other colours on offer as well.