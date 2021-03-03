OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Kawasaki Motors launches new Ninja 300 in India: Details here

Kawasaki Motors has launched the new BS-6 compliant Ninja 300. The company has launched the new Ninja 300 will in 3 colours: Lime green, Candy Lime green type 3 and Ebony. The new version of the bike has been set at a launching price of 3,18,000 (Ex-Showroom)

The Ninja 300 gets a 296cc fuel-injected parallel-twin engine that churns out 39PS power. The bike gets fine-atomising injectors and dual throttle valves for better response.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The company claims that it gets racetrack level chassis stability, and race-derived clutch technology that offers a Supersport-style back-torque limiter and increased ride feel.

In terms of design, the Ninja 300 gets aggressive-looking dual headlights, minimalist tail cowl. The company claims that the bike’s styling is Inspired from ZX-14R, ZX-10R, ZX-6R. It gets wide set of raised separate handle-bar, aluminium footpegs and analog-digital instrument cluster.

For suspension, the new Ninja 300 uses 37mm telescopic front fork and Uni-Trak rear suspension. It gets a new exhaust with short-style silencer and wider 140mm rear tyres.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout