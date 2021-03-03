Subscribe
Kawasaki Motors launches new Ninja 300 in India: Details here
The new Ninja uses red streaks to emphasize on the sportiness of the design

Kawasaki Motors launches new Ninja 300 in India: Details here

1 min read . 12:58 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Ninja 300 gets a 296cc fuel-injected parallel-twin engine that churns out 39PS power. The bike gets fine-atomising injectors and dual throttle valves for better response.

Kawasaki Motors has launched the new BS-6 compliant Ninja 300. The company has launched the new Ninja 300 will in 3 colours: Lime green, Candy Lime green type 3 and Ebony. The new version of the bike has been set at a launching price of 3,18,000 (Ex-Showroom)

The company claims that it gets racetrack level chassis stability, and race-derived clutch technology that offers a Supersport-style back-torque limiter and increased ride feel.

In terms of design, the Ninja 300 gets aggressive-looking dual headlights, minimalist tail cowl. The company claims that the bike’s styling is Inspired from ZX-14R, ZX-10R, ZX-6R. It gets wide set of raised separate handle-bar, aluminium footpegs and analog-digital instrument cluster.

For suspension, the new Ninja 300 uses 37mm telescopic front fork and Uni-Trak rear suspension. It gets a new exhaust with short-style silencer and wider 140mm rear tyres.

