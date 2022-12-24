Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a year-end discount but here’s the catch

To recall, India Kawasaki Motors has taken covers off from the 2023 Ninja 650. The company has priced the sportsbike at ₹7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It is known for its lime green shades and the manufacturer has not disappointed us this time as well for the colours. The 2023 Ninja 650 comes in the single Lime Green shade with the array of new features which have finally made it to the middleweight sportsbike.

