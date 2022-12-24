Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a year-end discount but here’s the catch

Kawasaki Ninja 300 has received a year-end discount. The Japanese company is providing a discount of ₹10,000 on the sports bike. This Kawasaki bike will now start at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is noteworthy that the offer will last till the entire stock of the bike lasts or December 31, 2022.
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is almost a decade old but still manages to score the top positions in the entry-level performance motorbikes. It comes with a 296 cc parallel twin engine which churns out 38 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. This bike is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
A major highlight of this bike has been its impressive performance while the design has aged rather well along with the twin headlamps still making the bike modern in appearance.
Speaking of other hardwares on the bike, the Ninja 300 comes with a telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while its braking performance comes from disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. This bike gets LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, enhanced brakes among other new-age fittings.
In terms of competition, the bike locks horns with BMW G 310 RR, KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310 and the latest Keeway K300 R.
To recall, India Kawasaki Motors has taken covers off from the 2023 Ninja 650. The company has priced the sportsbike at ₹7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It is known for its lime green shades and the manufacturer has not disappointed us this time as well for the colours. The 2023 Ninja 650 comes in the single Lime Green shade with the array of new features which have finally made it to the middleweight sportsbike.
It is noteworthy that the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with Kawasaki Traction Control (KRTC) as standard. Additionally, it gets dual-channel ABS. This time the bike has witnessed a marginal hike of ₹17,000 over the MY2022 version. Interestingly, Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the KRTC system.
