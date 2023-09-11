On Monday, Kawasaki introduced the Ninja ZX-4R to the Indian market with an ex-showroom price of ₹8.49 lakh. This high-performance fully-faired motorcycle is available in India as a completely built unit (CBU), leading to its premium pricing. It finds its place in Kawasaki's India lineup between the Ninja 650 and Ninja 400. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has confirmed that bike deliveries will commence in the first week of October, just in time for the festive season.

Interestingly, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is offered in a solitary variant, featuring the exclusive Metallic Spark Black color option. In line with Kawasaki India's tradition, this model embodies the racing heritage. According to the manufacturer, the Ninja ZX-4R delivers a handling experience akin to its larger counterparts, the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R.

In terms of the looks, the sporty appearance of the Ninja ZX-4R is backed by a 399 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, in-line four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slipper clutch. This robust engine produces a peak power of 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm, with the potential to reach 79 bhp, and generates 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 rpm, establishing it as the segment's most potent 400 cc model.

Handling the suspension is a set of fully adjustable front forks and a rear shock absorber. The motorcycle is constructed on a high-tensile Trellis frame and features dual 290 mm front disc brakes and a 220 mm rear disc brake, complemented by a dual-channel ABS system. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The motorcycle boasts a sleek and intricately sculpted appearance, incorporating design elements such as dual all-LED headlamps and a taillight inspired by the Ninja ZX-10R. LED units are also employed for the turn indicators. It comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster and integrated riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider.

Kawasaki asserts that these various modes offer an easy way to select the desired level of traction control and power mode to match the prevailing riding conditions.