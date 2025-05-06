Kawasaki offers discounts of up to ₹40,000 on its motorbikes. Here's a detailed breakdown3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2025, 03:03 PM IST
Kawasaki's 'Summer Carnival' campaign offers exclusive benefits and cashback on various motorcycles until May 31, 2025.
If you’ve been considering a Kawasaki motorcycle, May 2025 could be the ideal moment to make the move. As part of the ‘Summer Carnival: Big Rides, Bigger Savings!’ campaign, Kawasaki is providing exclusive benefits and cashback offers on a variety of its bikes, including the beloved Ninja series, Versys 650, Z900 and others. These offers are valid until May 31, 2025, or while supplies last.
All benefits mentioned below depend on availability and can be redeemed against various purchase components such as the ex-showroom price, insurance, and RTO charges. Additionally, Kawasaki has introduced a low down payment option, making it easier for buyers to begin their journey into Kawasaki ownership.
Here’s a quick overview of the bikes included in the offer and the savings you can expect:
Kawasaki Ninja 500
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 features benefits totalling ₹45,000. This sports motorcycle is available in India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) with an ex-showroom price of ₹5.24 lakh. The Ninja 500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, yielding 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and delivering peak torque of 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It also boasts a six-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.
Kawasaki Z900
Offering slightly lower benefits at ₹40,000 is the 2024 Kawasaki Z900, which comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹9.29 lakh. This motorcycle features a 948 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, producing an impressive 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm. Buyers can select from two colour options: Metallic Spark Blue and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R includes an EMI cashback voucher of ₹30,000. The ex-showroom price for the Ninja ZX-10R is ₹18.50 lakh. It features a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that generates 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm and 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm. This model includes a six-speed transmission with a standard bi-directional quick shifter, along with features such as a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.
Kawasaki Ninja 650
In addition to its smaller counterparts, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is also available at a reduced price. This middleweight sports tourer motorcycle offers a discount of up to ₹25,000, bringing its price down to ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ninja 650 comes in one colour option and is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a wet multi-disc clutch, delivering 67.3 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64.0 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm.
Kawasaki Ninja 300
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the most affordable sports bike from the Japanese manufacturer, offering benefits of up to ₹25,000 against its ex-showroom price of ₹3.43 lakh. Powered by a liquid-cooled 296 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Ninja 300 produces 38.8 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Although this bike has been replaced by the Ninja 400 in global markets, India remains one of the few countries still offering the Ninja 300.
Kawasaki Versys 650
The Kawasaki Versys 650 comes with benefits of ₹20,000. After applying this discount, its price drops from ₹7.77 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹7.57 lakh (ex-showroom). Recognised as a leading model in the adventure touring category, the Versys 650 is equipped with a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that delivers 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of maximum torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. Notable features include LED lighting, a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and ABS
Kawasaki Eliminator
The Kawasaki Eliminator provides two benefit options: an EMI Cashback of ₹20,000 or complimentary insurance of the same value. The 2025 Eliminator is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine, designed for smooth power delivery and responsive acceleration. With a DOHC 8-valve design, the engine yields a solid 44.3 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. A compression ratio of 11.3:1 and fuel injection through dual 32mm injectors ensure crisp throttle response and efficient combustion.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX offers the least benefit with an EMI cashback voucher of ₹10,000. This sports tourer is priced at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1,099 cc engine that delivers 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 7,600 rpm. The model comes with a 6-speed gearbox, featuring a bi-directional quickshifter.