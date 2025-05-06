If you’ve been considering a Kawasaki motorcycle, May 2025 could be the ideal moment to make the move. As part of the ‘Summer Carnival: Big Rides, Bigger Savings!’ campaign, Kawasaki is providing exclusive benefits and cashback offers on a variety of its bikes, including the beloved Ninja series, Versys 650, Z900 and others. These offers are valid until May 31, 2025, or while supplies last.

All benefits mentioned below depend on availability and can be redeemed against various purchase components such as the ex-showroom price, insurance, and RTO charges. Additionally, Kawasaki has introduced a low down payment option, making it easier for buyers to begin their journey into Kawasaki ownership.

Here’s a quick overview of the bikes included in the offer and the savings you can expect: