Kawasaki set to unveil its most affordable 4-cylinder motorbike 'ZX-4R' in India on Sept 11
Kawasaki India is gearing up for the imminent launch of the ZX-4R in the Indian market. This model will mark Kawasaki's most budget-friendly four-cylinder motorcycle offering in India, with its official release set for September 11th. Notably, it is anticipated that Kawasaki will exclusively offer the base trim of the ZX-4R in the Indian market, and there are no plans to introduce the SE and R versions.

The ZX-4R serves as a successor to the 1989 ZXR400, which was discontinued due to more stringent emission regulations. The ZX-4R is currently available in international markets. Notably, Kawasaki stands as the sole manufacturer offering 250 cc and 400 cc in-line four-cylinder motorcycles.

Speaking of the engine capabilities, the ZX-4R is equipped with a 399 cc four-cylinder engine, delivering 75 bhp at an impressive 14,500 rpm and 39 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch and quickshifter. c

Additionally, the power output is boosted to 78 bhp with the inclusion of a RAM air intake.

The Kawasaki ZX-4R is likely to be equipped with four distinct riding modes: Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider (customizable). These modes are easily accessible and adjustable through the 4.3-inch TFT screen, which also offers Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and notification updates. 

Kawasaki has opted for a trellis frame design, complemented by 37 mm upside-down forks in the front and a rear monoshock with preload adjustability. Handling braking duties are 4-piston dual-piston calipers paired with 290 mm disc brakes up front, while the rear features a 220 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

In the realm of design, the ZX-4R closely resembles the larger Ninja motorcycles. Its aesthetic features include a split LED headlamp and 17-inch alloy wheels encased in 120/70 section front and 160/60 section rear tires.

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 06:58 PM IST
