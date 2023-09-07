Kawasaki set to unveil its most affordable 4-cylinder motorbike ‘ZX-4R’ in India on Sept 111 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Kawasaki India set to launch budget-friendly ZX-4R motorcycle in September, offering base trim only.
Kawasaki India is gearing up for the imminent launch of the ZX-4R in the Indian market. This model will mark Kawasaki's most budget-friendly four-cylinder motorcycle offering in India, with its official release set for September 11th. Notably, it is anticipated that Kawasaki will exclusively offer the base trim of the ZX-4R in the Indian market, and there are no plans to introduce the SE and R versions.