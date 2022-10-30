Kawasaki showcases its first electric motorbike: Here’s what we know so far

Kawasaki has previewed its first electric motorbike that will soon be launching in the global market. The new electric motorbike is still in prototype stage and was first spotted in action at the Suzuka 8-Hour event. The prototype has been previewed at the Intermot motorcycle trade fair in Cologne, Germany. Kawasaki;s future plan is to offer more than 10 electric and hybrid motorcycles by 2025.

