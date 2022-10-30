Kawasaki showcases its first electric motorbike: Here’s what we know so far

Kawasaki has previewed its first electric motorbike that will soon be launching in the global market. The new electric motorbike is still in prototype stage and was first spotted in action at the Suzuka 8-Hour event. The prototype has been previewed at the Intermot motorcycle trade fair in Cologne, Germany. Kawasaki;s future plan is to offer more than 10 electric and hybrid motorcycles by 2025.
The President of Kawasaki Motors Hiroshi Ito says that the automobile maker will be unveiling at least three electric vehicles globally 2022. The prototype shown at the event would form the basis of an actual future production machine.
It appears that the EV prototype is based on Kawasaki’s Z250 naked street motorcycle which is on sale in the global market. It gets minimalistic bodywork but with a muscular-looking fuel tank and an aggressive headlamp. Usually, the design of the electric vehicles makes them stand out.
However, that is not the case with the prototype. At first glance, no one would be able to tell that it is an electric vehicle.
The electric motorcycle is using an electric motor with a chain drive that spins the rear wheel. In terms of hardware, there are disc brakes at both ends. Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear.
The details of the electric motorcycle are not known nor Kawasaki has unveiled anything. However, it is expected that the prototype has a power output close to a petrol-powered 125 cc motorcycle. So around 15 bhp of max power. Details about battery capacity, charging time, and riding range are not yet known.
Kawasaki will still be working on internal combustion engines. The manufacturer is also considering E-fuel and Biofuel options and they are even researching hydrogen as a possible carbon-neutral choice. The company is actively involved in partnerships which are not confined to simply the two-wheel world but encompass both automotive and other future-focused technologies.
Meanwhile, Kawasaki India has launched its Kawasaki W175 in India. This motorcycle is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the bike takes over from the Ninja 300 as the automaker’s most affordable motorcycle in India.
