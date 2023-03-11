Kawasaki unleashes supercharged Z H2 and Z H2 SE bikes in India for 2023

Kawasaki unleashes supercharged Z H2 and Z H2 SE bikes in India for 20232 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 11:47 AM IST
- Both the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE models feature electronic cruise control and throttle valves, riding modes, assist and slipper clutch, and a digital instrument console with Rideology app connectivity. The Z H2 further boasts a quickshifter, electronically adjustable suspension, launch control, cornering management function, traction control, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brakes, and a six-axis IMU.
Kawasaki's supercharged naked machines, the MY2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE, have made their way to India with a higher price tag. The Z H2 is now priced at ₹23.02 lakh and the Z H2 SE at ₹27.22 lakh, both ex-showroom. The only major change for the MY2023 version is the single Metallic matte graphene steel gray shade. The price increase is approximately ₹30,000 for both models.
