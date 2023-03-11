Kawasaki unleashes supercharged Z H2 and Z H2 SE bikes in India for 2023

Kawasaki's supercharged naked machines, the MY2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE, have made their way to India with a higher price tag. The Z H2 is now priced at ₹23.02 lakh and the Z H2 SE at ₹27.22 lakh, both ex-showroom. The only major change for the MY2023 version is the single Metallic matte graphene steel gray shade. The price increase is approximately ₹30,000 for both models.

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE retain their original features. The supercharged flagship naked bikes still rely on the 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. Additionally, they are equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, such as Brembo M4.32 front brake calipers for the Z H2 and Brembo Stylema front brake calipers for the Z H2 SE.

View Full Image KAWASAKI Z H2 (KAWASAKI)

Both the 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE models feature electronic cruise control and throttle valves, riding modes, assist and slipper clutch, and a digital instrument console with Rideology app connectivity. The Z H2 further boasts a quickshifter, electronically adjustable suspension, launch control, cornering management function, traction control, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brakes, and a six-axis IMU. The Z H2 SE, on the other hand, comes with a more advanced Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension that includes Showa's Skyhook technology, in addition to the other features found on the Z H2.

For this year, there are no modifications to the appearance of either motorcycle. The twin LED headlamps, steel trellis frame, and aluminium swingarm have been retained. The Z H2 and Z H2 SE models are among the few motorcycles that feature the iconic 'Kawasaki river mark', along with the full-faired Ninja H2 and Ninja H2R.

The Z H2 and Z H2 SE are custom-built motorcycles, and according to Kawasaki India, customers must pay the full amount at the time of booking. The supercharged naked bikes are now available for booking at the manufacturer's dealerships throughout India. They will compete with the likes of the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Aprilia Tuono V4, and BMW S 1000 R. However, the Z H2 range remains the only supercharged option in the naked litre-class category.