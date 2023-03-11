Kawasaki unleashes supercharged Z H2 and Z H2 SE bikes in India for 2023

The Z H2 and Z H2 SE are custom-built motorcycles, and according to Kawasaki India, customers must pay the full amount at the time of booking. The supercharged naked bikes are now available for booking at the manufacturer's dealerships throughout India. They will compete with the likes of the Ducati Streetfighter V4, Aprilia Tuono V4, and BMW S 1000 R. However, the Z H2 range remains the only supercharged option in the naked litre-class category.