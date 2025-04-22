Kawasaki Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX and ZX-10R offered with benefits of up to ₹30,0001 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Kawasaki has launched offers up to ₹30,000 on various models, including the Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX, and ZX-10R
Kawasaki has unveiled multiple offers across its motorcycle lineup, offering benefits of up to ₹30,000 on models like the Versys 650, Ninja 1100SX, and ZX-10r. However, these offers are valid only until May 2025 or while stocks last. Potential buyers can visit their nearest authorised dealerships for more detailed information regarding these benefits.
Kawasaki ZX-10R
This litre-class sportbike features a Rs. 30,000 discount, offered as an EMI cashback voucher applicable to its ex-showroom price of Rs. 18.50 lakh.
The Kawasaki ZX-10R is powered by a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm, which can boost to 210 bhp at the same rpm with the RAM Air intake. It produces 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm and is mated to a six-speed transmission that comes with a standard bi-directional quick shifter. Its features include a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.
Kawasaki Versys 650
A cash discount of ₹20,000 is being offered on the Versys 650, reducing its price from Rs. 7.77 lakh to Rs. 7.57 lakh, making it an attractive choice for buyers.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 stands out in the adventure touring segment. It boasts a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 65.7 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed transmission. Features of this motorcycle include LED lighting, a TFT display with smartphone compatibility, a USB charging port, switchable traction control, and ABS.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is available with a ₹10,000 cashback, applicable only through EMI. This sports tourer is priced at ₹13.49 lakh ex-showroom and is powered by a 1,099 cc engine that generates 135 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 7,600 rpm. It features a six-speed gearbox equipped with a bi-directional quick shifter.