Kawasaki ZX-10R

This litre-class sportbike features a Rs. 30,000 discount, offered as an EMI cashback voucher applicable to its ex-showroom price of Rs. 18.50 lakh.

The Kawasaki ZX-10R is powered by a 998 cc inline-four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, delivering 200 bhp at 13,200 rpm, which can boost to 210 bhp at the same rpm with the RAM Air intake. It produces 114.9 Nm of torque at 11,400 rpm and is mated to a six-speed transmission that comes with a standard bi-directional quick shifter. Its features include a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS, cruise control, launch control, engine brake control, and traction control.