Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets up to ₹76,000 benefits. Know more

Kawasaki Versys-X 300, the most affordable adventure tourer of the Japanese two-wheeler giant in the Indian market is now available with exciting benefits as the company is aiming to phase out its unsold stock of MY25 models as well as ramp up the sales numbers. The Kawasaki Versys-X 300, which was available with cash discounts of ₹25,000 in December as part of the brand's year-end benefits along with range of free accessories, is now available with benefits worth up to ₹76,000.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 adventure tourer's MY25 model as well as MY26 models are available with the benefits, which include cash discount as well as free accessories.

If you are planning to buy the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, know the details of the benefits here.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 availabl with benefits worth ₹ 76,000

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: January 2026 benefits Model MY25 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 MY26 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Cash discount ₹ 30,000 ₹ 20,000 Free accessories (Centre stand or hard panniers) ₹ 46,000 ₹ 46,000 Total benefits ₹ 76,000 ₹ 66,000 Effective price (ex-showroom) ₹ 3.19 lakh ₹ 3.29 lakh * Offer valid till January 31, 2026 or till stocks last

The MY25 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available with ₹30,000 cash discount, while the MY26 version of the adventure tourer motorcycle gets ₹20,000 cash discount. Both the versions of the motorcycle are available with free accessories worth up to ₹46,000. This takes he total benefit for the MY25 model to ₹76,000, while the total benefits for the MY26 model is ₹66,000. The offers are valid till January 31 or till the stocks last.

The free accessories available for the customers of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 include a centre stand and hard panniers, with a combined capacity of 34 litres. The customers can select any one of these accessories.