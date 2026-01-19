Subscribe

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets up to ₹76,000 benefits. Know more

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 adventure tourer's MY25 model as well as MY26 models are available with the benefits, which include cash discount as well as free accessories.

HT Auto Desk
Updated19 Jan 2026, 03:01 PM IST
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the most affordable adventure tourer in India from the Japanese auto giant.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300, the most affordable adventure tourer of the Japanese two-wheeler giant in the Indian market is now available with exciting benefits as the company is aiming to phase out its unsold stock of MY25 models as well as ramp up the sales numbers. The Kawasaki Versys-X 300, which was available with cash discounts of 25,000 in December as part of the brand's year-end benefits along with range of free accessories, is now available with benefits worth up to 76,000.

If you are planning to buy the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, know the details of the benefits here.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 availabl with benefits worth 76,000

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: January 2026 benefits
ModelMY25 Kawasaki Versys-X 300MY26 Kawasaki Versys-X 300
Cash discount 30,000 20,000
Free accessories (Centre stand or hard panniers) 46,000 46,000
Total benefits 76,000 66,000
Effective price (ex-showroom) 3.19 lakh 3.29 lakh
* Offer valid till January 31, 2026 or till stocks last

The MY25 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available with 30,000 cash discount, while the MY26 version of the adventure tourer motorcycle gets 20,000 cash discount. Both the versions of the motorcycle are available with free accessories worth up to 46,000. This takes he total benefit for the MY25 model to 76,000, while the total benefits for the MY26 model is 66,000. The offers are valid till January 31 or till the stocks last.

The free accessories available for the customers of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 include a centre stand and hard panniers, with a combined capacity of 34 litres. The customers can select any one of these accessories.

With the offers applied, the effective price of the MY25 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is 3.19 lakh (ex-showroom), while the MY26 model comes priced at 3.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the models come mechanically same, powered by a 296 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 38.8 bhp power and 26 Nm torque.

 
 
