Kawasaki Versys-X 300 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Which ADV should you buy?

Kawasaki has made a bold move in the adventure touring space with the relaunch of its 2025 Versys-X 300, signaling its renewed focus on the small-capacity ADV segment. However, the Japanese brand’s return pits it squarely against the KTM 390 Adventure, a motorcycle that’s become a one of the most popular motorcycle in the category. With both machines closely matched in price, it’s time to see how they stack up against each other in terms of hardware, features, and on-paper performance.

Engine Comparison At the core of any motorcycle lies its engine, and this is where the Versys and KTM take two distinct paths. The Versys-X 300 employs a 296 cc parallel-twin engine, producing 38.8 bhp and 26 Nm of torque. Its twin-cylinder configuration ensures smoother power delivery and better refinement—ideal for riders who spend more time on highways or touring long distances.

On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure packs a punchier 398.6 cc single-cylinder motor, generating a robust 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm. This gives it a significant edge in terms of raw output, especially when tackling steep climbs or rapid overtakes. The KTM also features advanced touches like ride-by-wire throttle and a quick shifter, offering more responsive performance and smoother gear transitions.

Hardware and Suspension Adventure motorcycles need rugged hardware to tackle the unpredictable, and KTM has clearly gone all out. The 390 Adventure comes equipped with a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup, both shod with tubeless tyres—ideal for touring. Supporting this setup is a fully adjustable WP suspension system, offering precise tuning to the rider.

In contrast, the Versys-X 300 is slightly more road-biased with a 19-inch front wheel and tube-type tyres. Its suspension setup includes non-adjustable telescopic forks and a basic monoshock at the rear. Brake-wise, the KTM again leads with larger disc brakes and switchable ABS, while the Versys offers only the basics in comparison.

Dimensions and ergonomics When it comes to dimensions, on paper, the KTM 390 Adventure is the more off-road capable machine. It boasts longer suspension travel—205 mm up front and 210 mm at the rear—resulting in a ground clearance of 237 mm. This makes it ideal for rough, rocky trails. However, this off-road prowess comes at the cost of practicality, with a taller seat height of 830 mm, which may be a challenge for shorter riders.

The Versys-X 300, by comparison, offers a more accessible seat height of 815 mm, and its ground clearance of 180 mm is more suited to tarmac and light trails. Despite being a bit more road-focused, it has a weight advantage, tipping the scales at 179 kg, which is 3 kg lighter than the KTM.

Features and Equipment Tech-savvy riders will find the KTM 390 Adventure loaded with modern features. From switchable ABS and traction control to multiple riding modes, cruise control, cornering aids, and a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, the Austrian machine pulls no punches in this department.

In contrast, Kawasaki has kept things minimalist with the Versys. It offers dual-channel ABS and a semi-digital instrument console, catering more to traditionalists who prefer a no-fuss and a traditional approach.

Price Comparison Despite all its high-end tech and superior hardware, the KTM 390 Adventure is priced more competitively at ₹3.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Surprisingly, the Versys-X 300 is slightly more expensive at ₹3.80 lakh, making it a tough sell for those who weigh performance and features heavily in their buying decision.

Which One Should You Choose? On paper, the KTM 390 Adventure emerges as the more compelling option. It offers better power, more advanced technology, superior off-road equipment, and is even more affordable than its Japanese rival. However, the Versys-X 300 may still appeal to riders who prioritize simpler controls, and long-term touring reliability.