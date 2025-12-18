Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets ₹25,000 year-end discount. But, there's a catch

Kawasaki Versys-X 300, the most affordable adventure tourer of the company in the Indian market has received exciting year-end benefits. Consumers buying the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, can avail cash discounts of ₹25,000, as well exciting range of free accessories, depending on which model year bike they are buying.

The year-end benefits are available for both the MY2025 and MY2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 bikes. The year-end benefit is available until December 31 or till stocks last.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the only twin-cylinder adventure tourer motorcycle in its segment. It competes with rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the Indian market.

MY2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 available with ₹ 25,000 discount The MY2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available with a higher, flat discount of ₹25,000. The company believes that these benefits and offers will make entry-level adventure tourer more appealing to the consumers. Buyers of the MY2026 model will not get free accessories.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Year-end offers MY2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 MY2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Cash discount ₹ 25,000 ₹ 15,000 Free accessories NA Side pannier kit or centre stand Offer valid till December 31, 2026 or till stocks last

MY2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 available with ₹ 15,000 discount and free accessories The consumers buying the MY2026 model of the Versys-X 300, the cash discount is fixed at ₹15,000. However, the highlight for them is the complementary accessories on offer. The buyers opting for the side pannier kit will get a complete setup that includes the pannier stays and the brand's one key system as well.

These side panniers come with a 17-litre storage capacity and are rated to carry maximum of 3 kg weight. These panniers make touring experience convenient for the adventure riders. Alternatively, buyers not opting for the side pannier kit, can take the centre stand, which adds convenience for maintenance as well as touring also.