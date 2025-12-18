Subscribe

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 gets ₹25,000 year-end discount. But, there's a catch

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the most affordable adventure tourer in India from the Japanese auto giant. As part of the year-end benefits, Kawasaki India is offering cash discount and free accessories for the buyers of Versys-X 300.

Mainak Das
Updated18 Dec 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the most affordable adventure tourer in India from the Japanese auto giant. As part of the year-end benefits, Kawasaki India is offering cash discount and free accessories for the buyers of Versys-X 300.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300, the most affordable adventure tourer of the company in the Indian market has received exciting year-end benefits. Consumers buying the Kawasaki Versys-X 300, can avail cash discounts of 25,000, as well exciting range of free accessories, depending on which model year bike they are buying.

The year-end benefits are available for both the MY2025 and MY2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 bikes. The year-end benefit is available until December 31 or till stocks last.

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is the only twin-cylinder adventure tourer motorcycle in its segment. It competes with rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in the Indian market.

MY2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 available with 25,000 discount

The MY2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is available with a higher, flat discount of 25,000. The company believes that these benefits and offers will make entry-level adventure tourer more appealing to the consumers. Buyers of the MY2026 model will not get free accessories.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300: Year-end offers
MY2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300MY2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300
Cash discount 25,000 15,000
Free accessoriesNASide pannier kit or centre stand
Offer valid tillDecember 31, 2026 or till stocks last

MY2026 Kawasaki Versys-X 300 available with 15,000 discount and free accessories

The consumers buying the MY2026 model of the Versys-X 300, the cash discount is fixed at 15,000. However, the highlight for them is the complementary accessories on offer. The buyers opting for the side pannier kit will get a complete setup that includes the pannier stays and the brand's one key system as well.

These side panniers come with a 17-litre storage capacity and are rated to carry maximum of 3 kg weight. These panniers make touring experience convenient for the adventure riders. Alternatively, buyers not opting for the side pannier kit, can take the centre stand, which adds convenience for maintenance as well as touring also.

Kawasaki Versys-X300: What powers it?

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is powered by a 296 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox. This set up remains same in both MY2025 and MY2026 models. This engine is capable of churning out 38.8 bhp peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque.

 
 
