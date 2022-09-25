Kawasaki W175 launched in India: Check price, features and more

The Kawasaki W175 borrows some design cues from its twin, the W800. The round headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and boxy side panel is reminiscent of the W800.
Kawasaki India has launched its Kawasaki W175 in India. This motorcycle is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the bike takes over from the Ninja 300 as the automaker’s most affordable motorcycle in India.
Kawasaki W175: Design and features
The Kawasaki W175 borrows some design cues from its twin, the W800. The round headlight, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and boxy side panel is reminiscent of the W800. Likewise, it has got a curved fender at rear, with the tail-light and indicators attached to it.
The ergonomics of the bike appears to offer a relaxed, upright position while the 790mm, single-piece seat itself looks well padded.
As far as equipment is concerned, the bike has got a simple analog speedometer and six tell-tale lights- neutral, high beam, turn indicators and a couple of warning lights. The Kawasaki’s latest offering will be available in Standard back colour costing ₹1.47 lakh and Special Edition ed, costing ₹1.49 lakh.
Kawasaki W175: Powertrain
The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 13hp, 13.2Nm, 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It is now fed by fuel-injection to meet BS6 norms which is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures may seem modest, but what should help the W175’s case when it comes to performance is its 135kg kerb weight. The bike employs a tubular semi double-cradle frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. Speaking of the rear suspension travel is only 65mm. Braking duties are handled by a single disc at the front and a drum at the rear.
The Kawasaki W175 is available at all the authorised dealerships and deliveries are expected to begin soon. Bookings open tomorrow and deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2022.