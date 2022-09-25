Kawasaki W175 launched in India: Check price, features and more

Kawasaki W175: Powertrain

The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 13hp, 13.2Nm, 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It is now fed by fuel-injection to meet BS6 norms which is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures may seem modest, but what should help the W175’s case when it comes to performance is its 135kg kerb weight. The bike employs a tubular semi double-cradle frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. Speaking of the rear suspension travel is only 65mm. Braking duties are handled by a single disc at the front and a drum at the rear.